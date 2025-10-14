Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Operation Game Thief Sees Immediate Success with New tip411 Anonymous Tip System

tip411 Logo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Operation Game Thief (OGT) program has already achieved significant results since launching tip411 , the nation’s leading provider of anonymous tip technology, earlier this summer.Texans now have the ability to report wildlife, fishing, and boating violations instantly and anonymously through a free mobile app, text message, or web form. The system allows users to include photos and videos and even enables two-way, anonymous communication with Texas game wardens. OGT’s traditional 24/7 hotline (800-792-GAME) remains available, but tip411 offers a modern, secure, anonymous, and more accessible way for citizens to get involved.In just the first weeks of deployment, tip411 has already helped game wardens stop poachers. An anonymous tip received through the system alerted authorities to an individual illegally shocking fish in the Trinity River. Wardens responded, located a suspect, and secured a confession and charges—an early success story demonstrating how powerful the partnership between the public and law enforcement can be when backed by new technology.“This case highlights how vital the public’s help is in protecting Texas’ natural resources for current and future generations,” Operation Game Thief said in a post. “It was made possible thanks to an individual who saw a crime against our wildlife and reported it through Operation Game Thief via tip411.”Operation Game Thief joins a growing list of wildlife and natural resources agencies nationwide using tip411 to strengthen conservation enforcement. In Texas, they also join dozens of local public safety agencies that have adopted tip411 to enhance communication with residents, including Cedar Park Police, El Paso Police, San Antonio Police, Plano Police, Allen Police, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, McKinney ISD, and more.tip411 provides agencies with a free, branded mobile app for iOS and Android, a text-based keyword system, and an online tip form. Agencies can engage in secure, two-way conversations with tipsters without ever learning their identity, resulting in more actionable information and stronger community trust.“From major metropolitan police departments to specialized enforcement agencies like Operation Game Thief, tip411 is helping agencies of all sizes connect with their communities in ways that were never before possible,” said Terry Halsch, President of tip411. “We’re proud to support Texas in protecting its natural resources, and we look forward to helping other agencies across the state strengthen their public safety efforts.”For more information about tip411 or to learn how your agency can adopt the platform, visit www.tip411.com or contact info@tip411.com.

