Texas Parks & Wildlife Dept. Launches tip411 to Empower Anonymous Reporting of Wildlife, Fishing, & Boating Violations

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Operation Game Thief (OGT), has launched tip411 , a modern and anonymous reporting system that makes it easier than ever for Texans to report wildlife, fishing, and boating violations. The new system allows tips to be submitted instantly by using the free Texas OGT app for iPhone/Android, text message, or web form, with the option to include photos and videos.“Protecting wildlife and natural resources is a shared responsibility,” said Terry Halsch, President of tip411. “Our tip411 system makes it easier than ever for the public to speak up and make a difference while staying completely anonymous.”Since its creation in 1981, Operation Game Thief has helped bring more than 600 convictions and has rewarded tipsters who assisted in protecting Texas’s natural heritage. The new tip411 platform builds on that legacy by enabling secure, two-way anonymous communication, so law enforcement can ask questions or gather more information without ever revealing the identity of the person who submitted the tip.With this launch, Texas OGT joins wildlife and natural resources agencies across the country, as well as dozens of law enforcement agencies in Texas, already successfully utilizing the tip411 system to enhance public safety and community engagement. Texas partners include Cedar Park Police, El Paso Police, San Antonio Police, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, McKinney Independent School District, and many more.The free Texas OGT app is available for both iOS and Android devices. Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting “TXOGT” followed by the information to 847411, or submitted online through the Operation Game Thief page on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website at https://www.ogttx.org/

