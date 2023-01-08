Paying Addicts to Go to Treatment Is NOT the Answer
Paying Addicts to Go to Treatment Is NOT the Answer! Enabled addicts do NOT recover – because why should they?”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vancouver Addictions Therapist and expert Candace Plattor, M.A., R.C.C., states that “Paying addicts to go to treatment is NOT the answer” and adds “This is enabling and will only serve to amplify the overdose crisis happening across our country.” Plattor’s remarks come in response to watching a recent media interview with two addiction recovery advocates who are proposing a monetary incentive for addicts and alcoholics who need treatment: paying them $20 per day to go to rehab.
As an Addictions Therapist with more than 30 years in private practice, specifically working with the families and other loved ones of people struggling with addiction—and with 35+ years clean and sober herself—Plattor understands the dynamics of these situations and exactly what needs to take place before most addicts will choose recovery. “I was hired as an Addictions Counsellor at Watari in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside (DTES) in 1991, and continued to work there for 16 years. I had no idea at that time that I’d be working primarily with the addicts' families to put a stop to their inadvertent enabling behaviours so that their beloved addicts had at least a fighting chance of recovering. I received an education there that I could not have gotten anywhere else.”
The Covid-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on addictions, with increased substance abuse and a sharp rise in addiction-related suicides and hospitalizations from opioid overdoses. Additionally, there are concerning statistics about the rise in mental health issues in Canada. It is estimated that approximately 21% of the population (about 6 million people) will meet the criteria for addiction in their lifetime, and recent CAMH studies indicate that “Young people aged 15 to 24 are more likely to experience mental illness and/or substance use disorders than any other age group.”
Plattor’s award-winning book Loving an Addict, Loving Yourself: The Top 10 Survival Tips for Loving Someone with an Addiction has guided thousands of people who find themselves stuck in the chaos of addiction. As an award-winning author, professional speaker, and addiction expert with lived experience, she helps families and other loved ones of addicts navigate difficult conversations. Plattor knows that enabled addicts don’t recover – so she challenges loved ones to do their own inner work in order to stop enabling the addicts they love.
Candace Plattor, M.A., is an Addictions Therapist in private practice, where she specializes in working with the family and other loved ones of people who are struggling with addiction, in her unique and signature Family Addiction Counselling and Therapy Program. Candace has learned that overcoming addiction is a family condition: Everyone in the family is affected by addiction and everyone needs to heal.
The results Candace achieves have been astounding: Addicts stop using and families regain their lives from the ravages of addiction. As a TEDx and professional speaker, Candace is a sought-after leader in this field.
Counselling families on how to end the pain and suffering of addiction forever, guiding them to love with boundaries, and stop enabling so the addict they love dearly chooses to recover.
