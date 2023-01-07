Submit Release
News Search

There were 335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,653 in the last 365 days.

Hunting and Fishing Legislation

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will track hunting and fishing issues during the 2023 legislative session.

Outdoor enthusiasts can follow proposed outdoors-related bills by visiting the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The webpage will be updated daily as legislation is introduced and bills progress through the session. 

A brief description of each bill will be included. To view the bill in its entirety, click on the linked bill number.

You just read:

Hunting and Fishing Legislation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.