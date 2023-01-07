Hunting and Fishing Legislation

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will track hunting and fishing issues during the 2023 legislative session.
Outdoor enthusiasts can follow proposed outdoors-related bills by visiting the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The webpage will be updated daily as legislation is introduced and bills progress through the session.
A brief description of each bill will be included. To view the bill in its entirety, click on the linked bill number.
