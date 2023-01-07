Submit Release
News Search

There were 336 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,600 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks/Buglary x2 Request for Information

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2000098 and 23B2000104

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang                  

STATION: Royalton                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01/07/2023 / 0814 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Mount Hunger Rd, Barnard, VT ; Masterson Rd, Bethel, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary x2

 

ACCUSED: UNK                                           

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM (s): Dana Panepinto; Brady T. MacDonald

AGE: 57 and 48

STATE OF RESIDENCE: MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/07/2023, at approximately 0814 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to two reports of burglaries at properties in Barnard (Windsor County), and Bethel (Windsor County) Vermont. It was believed the incidents occurred on 01/06/2023, between 2200 to 2300 hours. Anyone with information or knowledge of the incident is urged to contact Trooper Wang at the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RTE 107

Bethel, VT, 05032

Dispatch-(802)234-9933

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks/Buglary x2 Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.