Royalton Barracks/Buglary x2 Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2000098 and 23B2000104

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 01/07/2023 / 0814 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Mount Hunger Rd, Barnard, VT ; Masterson Rd, Bethel, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary x2

ACCUSED: UNK

VICTIM (s): Dana Panepinto; Brady T. MacDonald

AGE: 57 and 48

STATE OF RESIDENCE: MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/07/2023, at approximately 0814 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to two reports of burglaries at properties in Barnard (Windsor County), and Bethel (Windsor County) Vermont. It was believed the incidents occurred on 01/06/2023, between 2200 to 2300 hours. Anyone with information or knowledge of the incident is urged to contact Trooper Wang at the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RTE 107

Bethel, VT, 05032

Dispatch-(802)234-9933

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov