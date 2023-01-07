Royalton Barracks/Buglary x2 Request for Information
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2000098 and 23B2000104
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/07/2023 / 0814 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Mount Hunger Rd, Barnard, VT ; Masterson Rd, Bethel, Vermont
VIOLATION: Burglary x2
ACCUSED: UNK
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM (s): Dana Panepinto; Brady T. MacDonald
AGE: 57 and 48
STATE OF RESIDENCE: MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/07/2023, at approximately 0814 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to two reports of burglaries at properties in Barnard (Windsor County), and Bethel (Windsor County) Vermont. It was believed the incidents occurred on 01/06/2023, between 2200 to 2300 hours. Anyone with information or knowledge of the incident is urged to contact Trooper Wang at the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
COURT ACTION: Y N
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RTE 107
Bethel, VT, 05032
Dispatch-(802)234-9933
Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov