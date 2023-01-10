CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity Advocate has released its 2022 CCPA Compliance Brief. The purpose of this brief is to help organizations understand whether their proctoring solution meets CCPA standards and how Integrity Advocate meets the regulatory requirements.

The California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA) was established to give consumers more control over the personal information that businesses collect about them and the CCPA regulations provide guidance on how to implement the law.

This landmark law secures new privacy rights for California consumers, including:

· The right to know about the personal information a business collects about them and how it is used and shared;

· The right to delete personal information collected from them (with some exceptions);

· The right to opt-out of the sale of their personal information; and

· The right to non-discrimination for exercising their CCPA rights.

In order to provide the best possible user experience with robust integrity controls, online services providing participation monitoring and proctoring must balance this with the required privacy protections. The demonstrated compliance of Integrity Advocate with CCPA gives organizations confidence in using such services.

To access a copy of the Integrity Advocate CCPA Compliance Brief go to: https://www.integrityadvocate.com/blog/compliance-brief-ccpa-and-integrity-advocate