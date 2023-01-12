Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,016 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,077 in the last 365 days.

Holodia Inc, secures US Patent for its HOLOFIT Technology that runs VR Fitness Metaverse

HOLOFIT VR Fitness on an indoor bicycle

HOLOFIT VR Fitness on an indoor bicycle

HOLOFIT Technology is a proprietary mixed reality fluid-movement technology invented by Holodia Inc. founders that enables VR fitness on fitness machines.

While additional patents are in the process, the US patent recognition of HOLOFIT helps strengthen our competitive edge in an essential part of the market, VR Fitness on fitness machines.”
— Shahin Lauritzen, Holodia CEO and Co-Founder
DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holodia Inc is announcing the issuance of a Patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its HOLOFIT Technology. HOLOFIT uses a proprietary mixed reality fluid-movement technology invented by Holodia Inc. founders that enables unique VR Fitness workouts in real-time graphics, including workouts on fitness machines e.g. rowing machines, ellipticals, and indoor bicycles.

Greatly enhancing the gaming experience, while eliminating motion-sickness, HOLOFIT Fluid-Movement Technology was invented to help achieve Holodia’s vision of making fitness fun, and enable VR fitness for fitness machine users, too.

HOLOFIT makes fitness fun using mixed reality technologies combined with its signature content suite, HOLOWORLDS, enabling users to work out in unique gamified fitness workouts, at home, in the gym, and on the move.

HOLOFIT Technology is hardware agnostic to fitness machines and is compatible with Technogym, Peloton, Matrix, Concept2, Zwift smart trainers, and any other fitness machine in the market.

Customers can get HOLOFIT VR Fitness via the Oculus Meta Store, or Pico Interactive stores, and HOLOFIT can also be used with HTC Vive.

Pavle Lazarevic
HOLODIA SA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

What is HOLOFIT?

You just read:

Holodia Inc, secures US Patent for its HOLOFIT Technology that runs VR Fitness Metaverse

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.