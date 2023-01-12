Holodia Inc, secures US Patent for its HOLOFIT Technology that runs VR Fitness Metaverse
HOLOFIT Technology is a proprietary mixed reality fluid-movement technology invented by Holodia Inc. founders that enables VR fitness on fitness machines.
While additional patents are in the process, the US patent recognition of HOLOFIT helps strengthen our competitive edge in an essential part of the market, VR Fitness on fitness machines.”DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holodia Inc is announcing the issuance of a Patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its HOLOFIT Technology. HOLOFIT uses a proprietary mixed reality fluid-movement technology invented by Holodia Inc. founders that enables unique VR Fitness workouts in real-time graphics, including workouts on fitness machines e.g. rowing machines, ellipticals, and indoor bicycles.
— Shahin Lauritzen, Holodia CEO and Co-Founder
Greatly enhancing the gaming experience, while eliminating motion-sickness, HOLOFIT Fluid-Movement Technology was invented to help achieve Holodia’s vision of making fitness fun, and enable VR fitness for fitness machine users, too.
HOLOFIT makes fitness fun using mixed reality technologies combined with its signature content suite, HOLOWORLDS, enabling users to work out in unique gamified fitness workouts, at home, in the gym, and on the move.
HOLOFIT Technology is hardware agnostic to fitness machines and is compatible with Technogym, Peloton, Matrix, Concept2, Zwift smart trainers, and any other fitness machine in the market.
Customers can get HOLOFIT VR Fitness via the Oculus Meta Store, or Pico Interactive stores, and HOLOFIT can also be used with HTC Vive.
