HOLOFIT from Holodia Selected for the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, Powered by Techstars
Leading VR fitness app provider, Holodia, was selected among 11 companies for the prestigious Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars.ZüRICH, ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holodia, the provider of the leading VR fitness app HOLOFIT, has just been selected for the renowned Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars. Holodia was chosen as one of the top 11 startups from a pool of hundreds of applicants around the world.
In the 12-week program, Holodia will be mentored by 100+ experts from industry-leading companies across Comcast such as Xfinity technology, NBC and Telemundo, NBCUniversal, Universal Studios, Universal Theme Parks, DreamWorks Animation, Comcast Business, Comcast Ventures, Sky, and other experienced professionals from the TechStars network.
At the end of the program, Holodia will participate in a Demo Day on November 4, 2021, and present its company to some of the global top venture capitalists, startup founders, business executives, and media.
“It’s a great honor and privilege to be selected for participation in the prestigious Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars,” said Bojana Knezevic, Holodia COO. “The Holodia team is ready to learn from the amazing mentors and become another one of the successful companies that Techstars and Comcast have worked with. ”
Since its first class in 2018, the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator has helped 32 companies, 75% of which have secured pilots or enterprise deals with a division or business unit of Comcast NBCUniversal.
“This Accelerator gives Comcast the opportunity to build long-term relationships with these carefully selected high-potential startups and I am excited to welcome this diverse and talented group of entrepreneurs into our fourth class,” said Comcast’s Chief Business Development Officer Sam Schwartz. “We will work hand-in-hand with these companies to help them grow, learning as much from them as they learn from us.”
