Inaugural Launch of The Healthy Workforce Culture Change Certification Program

Novel program launches January 2023

The impact of bullying and incivility on employee well-being, retention, and team performance is profound. ” — Dr. Renee Thompson

OLDSMAR, FLORIDA, USA, January 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthy Workforce Institute is pleased to announce the launch of the Healthy Workforce Culture Change Certification Program beginning January 2023. This novel program educates and certifies select hospital leaders in Healthy Workforce Institute methodology to cultivate a professional and respectful work culture. Leaders who participate in the certification program will be equipped with evidence-based best practices, skills, and principles to hardwire and sustain a healthy work culture within their organization.

“The impact of bullying and incivility on employee well-being, retention, and team performance is profound. Research demonstrates negative correlations to not only morale and turnover, but also medical errors and patient outcomes.” says Thompson. “To address workplace bullying and incivility, organizations must equip their leaders with the knowledge, actionable strategies, and communication skills to hardwire and sustain a positive, healthy workforce culture that improves personal well-being, team performance, patient experiences, and the bottom line.”

Dr. Renee Thompson is the CEO & Founder of the Healthy Workforce Institute and works with healthcare organizations to cultivate a professional workforce by addressing bullying and incivility. Renee has authored several books including, “Do No Harm” Applies to Nurses Too! and Enough! Eradicate Bullying & Incivility in Healthcare: Strategies for Front Line Leaders. She is one of only 30 nurses in the world who have achieved the prestigious certified speaking professional designation. In 2018, she was recognized as one of LinkedIn’s Top Ten Voices in Healthcare for her contribution to their global online healthcare community and in 2022, was recognized as one of the top 5 nurse influencers on LinkedIn. Also in 2022, Renee was inducted as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing for her work to eradicate disruptive behaviors in healthcare.

About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAAN, CSP, The Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company’s mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit www.healthyworkforceinstitute.com.

