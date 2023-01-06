Senate Bill 96 Printer's Number 9

PENNSYLVANIA, January 6 - November 27, 1917, and grew up in Dean, Cambria County.

(2) He was a 1938 graduate of Cresson High School.

(3) In June 1941, Technical Sergeant Johnston enlisted

in the United States Army and was assigned to the 9th

Division, 39th Infantry Regiment where he became a technical

sergeant and platoon leader.

(4) Technical Sergeant Johnston's service took him to

every Atlantic theater of action including the United

Kingdom, North Africa and most of Western Europe.

(5) Technical Sergeant Johnston fought in Algeria,

Morocco, Tunisia, Sicily, Normandy, England, Belgium and

Germany and was at the invasion of Normandy on June 12, 1944.

(6) During the battles of Tunisia, Technical Sergeant

Johnston, then a corporal, took command of his platoon in the

absence of his platoon leader and sergeant. In blackout

conditions, Technical Sergeant Johnston led his platoon under

heavy enemy shelling and machine gun fire and through

difficult mountainous terrain to deliver supplies to those

fighting on the front lines.

(7) For his actions during the battles of Tunisia,

Technical Sergeant Johnston was awarded the Legion of Merit.

(8) Technical Sergeant Johnston also received a Bronze

Star and Sliver Star for his service to our country.

(9) Technical Sergeant Johnston passed away on November

7, 2010.

(b) Designation.--The bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8392,

carrying Pennsylvania Route 53, over Bruebaker Run in Dean

Township, Cambria County, is designated as the U.S. Army

Technical Sergeant Joseph F. Johnston Memorial Bridge.

(c) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and

20230SB0096PN0009 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30