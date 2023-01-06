Governor Abbott Names Beauchamp Chair, Appoints Lane To Commission On State Emergency Communications

TEXAS, January 6 - January 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Edwina Lane to the Commission on State Emergency Communications for a term set to expire on September 1, 2023. Additionally, the Governor named James Beauchamp as Chair. The Commission is tasked with administering the state 9-1-1 service program and the statewide poison control program.

Edwina Lane of Ector is a county commissioner in Fannin County, where she makes budget and policy decisions and works to help ensure roads are well maintained for her constituents. Previously, she worked at the City of Lewisville Police and Fire Department, where she was a police dispatcher and trainer. She is a former trustee of the Ector Independent School District, president of the Texoma Council of Governments, where she serves on the Audit and Finance Committee, and a member of the Kiwanis of Bonham, Fannin County Child Welfare Board, Fannin County Sexual Assault Response Team, and the Fannin County Search and Rescue Team. Lane was awarded a Master Certificate in High Professional Leadership from the National Association of Counties – Professional Development Academy.

James Beauchamp of Midland is the president of MOTRAN Alliance Inc. He is a board member of the Southwest 66 Credit Union, former director of the US Mexico Export Council, and a former member of the Texas Border Trade Advisory Committee. Additionally, he volunteers with the San Angelo Downtown Lions Club. Beauchamp received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Concordia University.