The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre Temporarily Suspends Special Bus Lines to COVID-19 Community Treatment Centre (Macau Dome) and Community Outpatient Clinics

MACAU, January 7 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter called the Response and Coordination Centre) stated that after evaluating the need for COVID-19 patients to take public transport to Community Treatment Centre and community outpatient clinics, and in order to adapt to the changes in the operation of community outpatient clinics, from 8 January (Sunday), all special bus lines (C02-C07) to the said Centre and clinics will be temporarily suspended.

For residents who need to go to the said Centre and clinics by public transport, the Response and Coordination Centre calls on them to wear a mask and pay attention to personal protection.

