Rutland Barracks / Multiple charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4000159

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 01/06/23, at approximately 2348 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Holly

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass / Possession of Controlled Substance

ACCUSED: Robert Saunders

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Trumbull, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/06/23, at approximately 2348 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a residence on Old Turnpike Rd, in the Town of Mount Holly for a suspicious complainant. Through investigation, it was determined Robert Saunders, 45 of Trumbull, CT, had entered a residence he was not privileged to enter and also possessed a controlled substance. Saunders was cited to appear at Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division on 02/13/23, at 10:00 AM.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/13/23 at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.