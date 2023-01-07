Rutland Barracks / Multiple charges
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4000159
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 01/06/23, at approximately 2348 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Holly
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass / Possession of Controlled Substance
ACCUSED: Robert Saunders
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Trumbull, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/06/23, at approximately 2348 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a residence on Old Turnpike Rd, in the Town of Mount Holly for a suspicious complainant. Through investigation, it was determined Robert Saunders, 45 of Trumbull, CT, had entered a residence he was not privileged to enter and also possessed a controlled substance. Saunders was cited to appear at Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division on 02/13/23, at 10:00 AM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/13/23 at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.