Submit Release
News Search

There were 586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,639 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Multiple charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B4000159

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair                                

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 01/06/23, at approximately 2348 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Holly

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass / Possession of Controlled Substance

 

ACCUSED: Robert Saunders

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Trumbull, CT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/06/23, at approximately 2348 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a residence on Old Turnpike Rd, in the Town of Mount Holly for a suspicious complainant. Through investigation, it was determined Robert Saunders, 45 of Trumbull, CT, had entered a residence he was not privileged to enter and also possessed a controlled substance. Saunders was cited to appear at Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division on 02/13/23, at 10:00 AM.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/13/23 at 10:00 AM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Multiple charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.