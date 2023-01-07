Arrest on Warrant / Royalton Barracks / 23B2000095
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2000095
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Hunt
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01-06-23 / 2108
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fogey Street, Braintree
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Jeremy Taylor
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01-06-23, at approximately 2130 hours, State Police contacted Jeremy Taylor at a residence in Braintree. Taylor had an active arrest warrant for a Domestic Assault charge, bail $1,000. Taylor was placed into custody and transported to the Southern State Correctional Center.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01-09-23 / 1230 Hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki
Vermont State Police
Troop B: Royalton Barracks
(802)234-9933
Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov