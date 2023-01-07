Submit Release
Arrest on Warrant / Royalton Barracks / 23B2000095

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2000095

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Hunt                            

STATION: Royalton                      

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01-06-23 / 2108

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fogey Street, Braintree

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Jeremy Taylor                                              

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01-06-23, at approximately 2130 hours, State Police contacted Jeremy Taylor at a residence in Braintree.  Taylor had an active arrest warrant for a Domestic Assault charge, bail $1,000.  Taylor was placed into custody and transported to the Southern State Correctional Center.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01-09-23 / 1230 Hours            

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION:  Southern State Correctional Center    

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

Troop B: Royalton Barracks

(802)234-9933

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov

 

Arrest on Warrant / Royalton Barracks / 23B2000095

