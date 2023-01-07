Award-winning author James Michael Matthew presents a roadmap on how we can transition from fossil fuels to green-energy-based societies

‘Building the Climate Change Bridge: The Great Water Opportunity from Global Warming' released

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) January 06, 2023

James Michael Matthew returns to the publishing scene with the release of "Building the Climate Change Bridge: The Great Water Opportunity from Global Warming" (published by Archway Publishing), the first of a three-part series dedicated to providing new solutions for solving the critical problems brought by global warming, climate change, rising ocean coastlines, biodiversity loss, ocean pollution, desertification, and fresh water depletion.

"Flying around in private jets to global conferences to espouse top down ideology and issue alarm after alarm after alarm has not and will not set forth a viable transition plan or set of strategies and tactics we can use to evolve from a society dependent on fossil fuels to a sustainable society," the author states. "This book was written to provide that transition, a bridge for how we can transition from fossil fuels to green energy based societies. A bridge for how we get to there from here."

"Building the Climate Change Bridge" points out that solving climate change is much more complicated than just carbon emissions and rising temperatures. It is about making decisions under great uncertainty, among choices that often will seem unpalatable. Here, Matthew shares ideas and strategies on how to confront and actually solve global warming without destroying global economies along the way.

About the Author

James Michael Matthew is an award-winning author, financial executive, and industrialist with over 40 years of experience. He is the founder and chairman of JM Prophecies Corporation. His company's missions include "Tackling the Major Challenges of Our Times, Building The Selfless Economy, and Inverting the Global Wealth Inequality Pyramid." He graduated from The Johns Hopkins University with a master's in biotechnology enterprise and entrepreneurship, an MBA from Michigan State University, and a bachelor's in accounting and auditing from the University of Illinois-Springfield. Matthew has completed postgraduate studies in Law and Sustainability, and the Future of Sustainable Business from the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, the University of Oxford. Matthew is a member of The National Society, Sons of the American Revolution. His previous works include "Prophecy Before Vision," recipient of American Writing Awards (2022) and New York Book Festival honorable mention (2022) and "Reject Self-Serving Power."

