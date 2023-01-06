Submit Release
Wanted Suspect Apprehended for a Homicide: 1800 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce a wanted suspect has been apprehended for a homicide that occurred on Monday, August 23, 2021, in the 1800 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 2:24 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Ali Jamil Al-Mahdi of Southeast, DC.

 

On Thursday, January 5, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 27-year-old Deonte Patterson, of Suitland, MD, in Prince George’s County, MD.  He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

