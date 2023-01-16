Love is in the Air

Submit Release
PAC Re-Introduces Bi-Weekly Flights to Guam

— Tanja Janfruechte, Pacific Air Cargo CEO
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) today announced the return of its bi-weekly air cargo services from Los Angeles and Honolulu to Guam and beyond, beginning on Valentine’s Day (February 14) 2023.

The one-directional west bound service will operate bi-weekly on Tuesdays departing Honolulu (HNL) at 11:00am local time and arriving in Guam (GUM) at 05:00am local time on Wednesday mornings. This new service will also enable Pacific Air Cargo’s U.S. mainland and Hawaii, gateway partners to service markets beyond Guam, including the Northern Mariana Islands, The Federated States of Micronesia, and the Marshallese Islands.

Commenting on the reintroduction of Guam services, Pacific Air Cargo CEO Tanja Janfruechte said, “As the demand for cargo volumes into Guam from across the US mainland and Hawaii has steadily increased, we decided to restart service from Los Angeles and Honolulu to help support that demand and the expected growth.”

The trans-Pacific service will be operated by an all-cargo widebody Boeing 757-200 Freighter and will offer HAZMAT (Hazardous Materials), Live Animals and All Loose Cargo shipments.

Pacific Air Cargo’s Corporate Accounts Manager, Christian Calderon said, “Following the recent launch of PAC RFS, our nationwide gateway road feeder service, we quickly saw a strong demand from our partners for a regular and reliable service to Guam and beyond, which we are delighted to announce today.”

About Pacific Air Cargo
Founded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides exclusive Boeing 747-400 express air cargo services six days a week between Los Angeles and Honolulu, with onward connections to Hawaii’s neighbor islands, weekly service to Pago Pago (American Samoa), bi-weekly service to Guam, and road feeder service to many gateway locations across the US mainland. Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have had a long and well-respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific. Pacific Air Cargo was named as one of the Top 10 Freight Forwarding Services in the Nation in 2022 by Logistics & Transportation Review.
