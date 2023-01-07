Southeast Idaho Winter Feeding Advisory Committee to meet Jan. 10

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023- 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Address: Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Region Office, 1345 Barton Road, Pocatello, ID

Call-in Number: 208-236-1281

Members of the Southeast Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee will meet to assist Idaho Fish and Game with the assessment of winter conditions and big game animal behavior (movements, depredations, activity on roadways) in the Southeast Region. The committee is made up of four local citizens from around the region whose input helps to inform Fish and Game’s winter feeding decisions.

Committee members meet several times each winter as they monitor local weather, wildlife distribution and landscape conditions. Committee members also serve as sounding boards for citizens in their communities and communicate with Fish and Game staff on a regular basis.

Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in person or call-in.

Follow this link to learn more about winter feeding in Idaho.

Meeting Agenda for Jan. 10:

● Welcome!

● WFAC Chair David Priestley: Call for any new agenda items?

● Approval of December meeting minutes sent out on December 27.

● Regional Round-up (reports, observations, issues, concerns, comments, etc.) from each Committee Member and participating staff.

● Other items? Concerns? Questions?

● Discussion of possible action items.

● Schedule next meeting.

● Adjourn.

For more information, contact the Southeast Region at (208) 232-4703.