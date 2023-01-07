Secretary Fontes Applauds New Elections Task Force

PHOENIX – Following the Executive Order issued by Governor Hobbs regarding an Elections Task Force, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, who will serve as a member of the Task Force, released the following statement:

"I share the Governor's commitment to election integrity and look forward to working with her office to ensure this bipartisan Task Force is set up for success. It is important for both of our executive offices to work in tandem with one another, the state legislature, and county and local officials that administer elections. Voter confidence is paramount."