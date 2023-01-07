Submit Release
Direct Bed now has over 25 Different California King Size Mattress options

We have expanded our California King Size Mattress offering to fulfill our company's mission: Helping you sleep better.

— Gerian Sloetjes, President
STONEY CREEK, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct Bed, a North American website direct mattress retailer, is now offering over 25 different mattresses in California King size. California King size mattress measure 72" wide by 84" long and offer a unique size solution. Direct Bed now carries Memory Foam, Pocket Coil, Latex and Pillow Top mattresses in this size.

California King Size Mattresses are best for sleepers who are over 6 feet tall and need the extra sleeping length. They are also best for families with pets or dogs who will enjoy the extra long sleeping surface. If your master bedroom is over 13 feet by 13 feet, you might also want to consider a California King Size Mattress, which is the minimum bedroom size for this unique mattress option.

"Direct Bed is dedicated to providing our customers with the best mattress options for their individual needs," said CEO and Founder, Gerian Sloetjes. "We're excited to offer over 25 different California King size mattresses to our customers so that they can find the perfect mattress to fit their bedrooms, height or family requirements."

Direct Bed is committed to providing the best sleep experience. With their large selection of mattress types and sizes, customers are sure to find the perfect mattress for them. All mattresses come with free shipping, free returns and a 100-night sleep trial.

For more information about Direct Bed, please visit www.directbed.com.

