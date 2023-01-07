HCM City establish the first Food and Beverage Association

VIETNAM, January 7 - HCM CITY – The HCM City authority has set up a Food and Beverage Association to explore, preserve and develop Vietnamese cuisine and showcase it both domestically and to the outside world.

It has 10,000 members including culinary researchers and experts, organisations and businesses in the food, hospitality and tourism industries in the City, and operates under the Department of Tourism.

Nguyễn Tấn Việt, head of the City Culinary Association Campaign Committee, said the FBA opens a path to researching, promoting and honouring Vietnamese food, chefs and culinary artisans and researchers.

It would also work to develop Vietnamese cuisine into a strong brand name to develop the country’s tourism, he added.

The association will combine and promoting traditional and modern culinary systems, organise events such as food festivals and competitions and provide training to young people in and educate them about the country’s culinary culture. — VNS