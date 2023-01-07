Submit Release
News Search

There were 795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,788 in the last 365 days.

HCM City establish the first Food and Beverage Association

VIETNAM, January 7 - HCM CITY – The HCM City authority has set up a Food and Beverage Association to explore, preserve and develop Vietnamese cuisine and showcase it both domestically and to the outside world.

It has 10,000 members including culinary researchers and experts, organisations and businesses in the food, hospitality and tourism industries in the City, and operates under the Department of Tourism.

Nguyễn Tấn Việt, head of the City Culinary Association Campaign Committee, said the FBA opens a path to researching, promoting and honouring Vietnamese food, chefs and culinary artisans and researchers.

It would also work to develop Vietnamese cuisine into a strong brand name to develop the country’s tourism, he added.

The association will combine and promoting traditional and modern culinary systems, organise events such as food festivals and competitions and provide training to young people in and educate them about the country’s culinary culture. — VNS

You just read:

HCM City establish the first Food and Beverage Association

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.