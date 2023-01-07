Submit Release
Supermicro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event

Supermicro, Inc. SMCI, a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conference:

Event: 25th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Date: January 12, 2023
1x1 meetings only

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro SMCI is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

