Devan Leos Wins 2022 High-Status Award

The data doesn't favor people who have hit rock bottom making a comeback, but I believe anyone can do it!”LOS ANGELES, CA, LOS ANGELES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Higher Frequency Magazine announced that Disney actor Devan Leos had been awarded the High-Status Award for 2022.
Leos is an internationally recognized actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who has worked hard to make a lasting impact in his industry.
His commitment to excellence, innovation, and professionalism is now acknowledged.
Devan has starred in over 40 episodes of television and worked for Disney, ABC, and other major networks. He is also a successful entrepreneur and works alongside technology, real estate, and various entrepreneurs to provide them with PR services.
The "High-Status Award" is a prestigious honor, and higher frequency magazine was proud to recognize Devan Leos for his commitment and dedication to his industry.
Previously the actor is known for his appearance on Mighty Med as Alan; at his current age of 24, he is now known for his expertise in the public relations industry.
After facing a difficult time transitioning from his Disney Channel fame, he has made a remarkable comeback. After feeling like he had "lost everything" and been "reduced to a disgrace," Devan faced his struggles head-on and began to make positive changes.
He reconsidered his beliefs and opinions, cut out harmful elements of his personality, and started to focus on helping others.
He now owns his own public relations company. He is also an executive at another partner agency focused on helping entrepreneurs and businesses evolve their brands through media and online insights.
He has also worked with several charities to help those in need, including family promise and Guardian Group.
Higher Frequency Magazine said the former star "is an example of someone who was able to turn a problematic situation into a positive one."
His story inspires people worldwide, demonstrating that no matter how difficult life may seem, it's never too late to make a change for the better."
The Award is a sign of the actors' positive improvements, which he is proud of saying: "The data doesn't favor people who have hit rock bottom making a comeback, but I believe anyone can do it!"
What did Devan Leos do? He committed himself to achieve higher goals and living a positive life and is now a multi-sec C-Level executive entrepreneur.
Devan Leos can be found on Instagram @TheDevanLeos
