Entrepreneur and Recovery Author Dino Miliotis Announces RECOVERY IS DISCOVERY 2023 U.S. Tour

One Man's Message of Hope Makes an Impact

LAKE ARROWHEAD, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur, recovery author, speaker, and magazine founder, Dino Miliotis, announced today the widely anticipated launch of his Recovery Is Discovery 2023 American speaking tour. The national tour is his latest effort to help spread a message of hope to millions in addiction recovery and rehabilitation centers across the country. "It's all about living life completely without limits," Miliotis explains, using the phrase synonymous with his life mantra and the namesake of his digital magazine, Life Without Limits. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to take my message to a national level. Now, more than ever, people need hope... and, the journey starts now."

Miliotis’ American tour will launch where he did his own recovery at Serenity Lodge in Lake Arrowhead in California. Case manager Laura Griffin at Serenity Lodge says, “I hand-selected his sobriety coin that read Recovery Is Discovery when he completed his treatment. I was so proud of him. I’m honored that he’s now using that exact phrase as the name of his tour. It is so appropriate and so amazing.”

Since his own recovery, Miliotis continues to be guided by his instinct and ‘higher power’ to bring hope to others. "The Recovery Is Discovery American tour focuses mainly on those still in recovery," he says. "These are the people who need inspiration most, especially right before they venture back out into the real world."

Miliotis will be inviting fellow sober warriors all from different walks of life and backgrounds who have experienced the same result of beating addiction, to join him on his national speaking tour. With more than 14,000 recovery and rehabilitation centers in America, Miliotis aims to reach his message of hope to everyone, one center at a time.

"Dino has a gift, not only for inspiring self-love and hope, but he literally lives this mantra in his words, actions, and fellowship of people – many of them in recovery," says Jessica Veljkovic, a recovering alcoholic and fan. “He gives you that pure hope we feel in the vestiges of youth when our lives were unmarred and unrestricted."

About Dino Miliotis

Starting out with nothing, Miliotis made success a reality by persevering in the face of adversity. For almost 40 years, he has been a driving force in business and has been featured on Oprah, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and People Magazine. As a recovering addict, Miliotis documents his life journey and road to recovery, from a more than 20-year battle with alcohol abuse, in his recent memoir, There Is No Box. The book was an immediate success, especially in the recovery community estimated nationally at over 30 million.

"My book is an emotional rollercoaster of both highs and lows. But in the end, my hope is that you discover humility and courage, and the belief that, when given hope, people are capable of greatness,” says Miliotis.

Understanding people made Miliotis a very wealthy man. Miliotis is best known as the inventor of an all-natural insect repelling bracelet, Bug-Ban, and is one of the pioneers of outsourced payroll as we know it. With an insatiable curiosity and creative mind, even after announcing his retirement in 2020, Miliotis had no plans of slowing down. He created Foundation Fundraisers, an organization dedicated to raising funds and awareness for those in recovery. He is also the founder of Life Without Limits Magazine & FOTIA Media.

For more information on the Recovery Is Discovery 2023 U.S. Tour email: events@bookdinonow.com