PennDOT Announces Funding Opportunity for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Grants

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for Round 1 of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Grant program. The application period will open on February 24, 2023 until 5:00 PM EST on April 6, 2023.

"The NEVI Grant Program provides an opportunity for Pennsylvania to build out our EV charging infrastructure," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "We've created this grant program with considerations of equity in mind, with scoring to ensure local workforce and diversity in partnerships."

As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), PennDOT will receive and distribute $171.5 million in federal formula funds for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure over the next five years. For the Round 1 funding, PennDOT has advanced appropriations of $25.4 million for federal fiscal year (FFY) 2022 and $36.5 million for FFY 2023. Some of this amount may be used for labor & workforce training, planning, outreach, and program management as allowed by NEVI guidelines. Approximately $56 million is anticipated to be available for applicants. The PA NEVI grant program is a reimbursement grant program and applicants are required to provide a minimum 20% match.

Funds for the PA NEVI grant program are to be awarded on a competitive basis to plan, design, construct, operate, and maintain EV Station Infrastructure sites across Pennsylvania.

Most entities are eligible to receive NEVI funds; however, PennDOT anticipates most applicants will be public-sector entities, incorporated nonprofit entities, and corporations or business entities registered to do business in Pennsylvania.

The NEVI grant funding supports the commonwealth and federal goal of expanding EV charging along the previously designated (AFCs) (list) and Interstate lookalikes. Pennsylvania has over 1,800 miles of AFCs. Per the guidance from U.S. DOT, NEVI formula funds must first be used to "build out" designated AFCs (no more than 50 miles between stations and less than 1 mile from an exit) and meet U.S. DOT minimum standards and requirements. The PA NEVI grant program includes multiple rounds of funding. During Round 1, the focus will be on building out the AFC network along the interstates to meet the NEVI requirements.

PennDOT has created an interactive map identifying existing AFC-qualifying stations and has grouped interchanges based on priority through a gap analysis. In addition, PennDOT's NOFO includes instructions and information on the grant program, eligibility, scoring criteria, submission process and instructions. Interested parties can view the NOFO on PennDOT's website.

All applications must be submitted electronically through PA Department of Community and Economic Development's eGrants system at by 5:00 PM EST on April 6, 2023.

Please submit questions about the NOFO or how to apply to RA-PDEVCorridors@pa.gov. In addition, frequently asked questions and answers will be posted publicly online. For more information on NEVI funds in Pennsylvania and to review PennDOT's pre-announcement resources, visit the PennDOT website.



