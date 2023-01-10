Beaufort Film Society Announces Award Honorees for 2023 Beaufort International Film Festival

John Bailey and Carrol Littleton David C. Kniess, Jr. Dan Rogers

We are extremely honored to recognize our honorees for their extraordinary achievements in the entertainment industry.” — Ron Tucker, President, Beaufort Film Society

BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beaufort Film Society announced today its honorees for three awards at the 2023 Beaufort International Film Festival (BIFF), which takes place Feb. 21-26, 2023 in Beaufort, S.C.

The Beaufort Film Society will present the Pat Conroy Lifetime Achievement Award to both John Bailey, former President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences (AMPAS), and his wife Carol Littleton, past member of the AMPAS Board of Governors. They will be the first-ever co-honorees of the award.

Cinematographer John Bailey has a vast body of work that includes films such as The Big Chill, American Gigolo, As Good As It Gets, Silverado, The Accidental Tourist, Country Strong, In The Line of Fire and Groundhog Day. He has served on the Board of Governors of the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) and on the Library of Congress’s National Film Preservation Board. He was previously honored with a special artistic achievement award from the Cannes Film Festival in 1985 for the Japanese film Mishima, the Lifetime Achievement Award by the ASC in 2016, and was made an Officier des Ordre des Arts et Lettres by the French government at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. In 2019, he received both the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Gianni di Venanzo Festival in Teramo, Italy and the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Camerimage International Film Festival in Torun, Poland.

Carol Littleton is an Oscar-nominated editor with a similarly impressive resume of 38 films, including The Big Chill, E.T., Silverado, Beloved, Grand Canyon, Benny & Joon, Body Heat, Wyatt Earp, The Accidental Tourist and The Manchurian Candidate. Carol won an Emmy for Tuesdays with Morrie and she received a Career Achievement Award in 2016 from American Cinema Editors (ACE). Her Oscar nomination was for E.T. Extra Terrestrial. Carol served as an Academy Governor of the Film Editors branch for 12 years and is currently on its executive committee.

The Santini Patriot Spirit Award

The Santini Patriot Spirit Award will be given for only the fourth time in the festival’s history. The recipient of this year’s Santini Award will be military veteran and writer/producer/director David C. Kniess, Jr. for his powerful documentary The Gift. The Gift tells the powerful story of Corporal Jason Dunham who posthumously was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during the Iraq War. The Santini Award is given to a filmmaker whose work portraying American active duty military, veterans, or their families in a feature film, documentary, or short reflects the highest standards of service and sacrifice for the good of others. The award is named after Marine Corps Colonel Donald "The Great Santini" Conroy, father of Academy Award® nominated screenwriter and best-selling author Pat Conroy.

Behind the Scenes Award

The recipient of the Behind the Scenes award will be Dan Rogers, who is the Senior Project Manager with the South Carolina Film Commission. His dad was in the Air Force and he lived in seven different states, one unincorporated U.S. territory, and two countries before he turned 12. His family ended up in South Carolina when his father was named Base Commander at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter. Dan attended the University of South Carolina and obtained a degree in Media Arts with a concentration in film. He parlayed an internship with the Film Commission into a full-time job in 1988 and has been there ever since, helping to recruit more than 175 projects, including The Prince of Tides, The Abyss, The Patriot, Dear John, Forrest Gump, The Notebook, the TV series Army Wives and Outer Banks.

For more information about the 17th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival, please visit beaufortfilmfestival.com.

The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization, dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry.