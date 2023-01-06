Co-Owners of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida Attend Two-Day Built to Sell Business Building Bootcamp
Rick and Karey Kendrick were among the lucky attendees at the recent Built to Sell Business Bootcamp held in Buford, Georgia.
We are extremely happy to have been able to attend this boot camp. Being part of Your Home Sold Guaranteed was one of the best decisions we could have ever made, it just keeps returning value.”NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, US, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Todd Walters Co-Founder of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty recently held an in-person Built to Sell Bootcamp, sharing his valuable wisdom and knowledge. The owners of YHSGR of Florida were among the lucky attendees.
— Rick Kendrick, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
It’s no secret that the real estate world is extremely competitive in most markets. While passion can’t be discounted, there’s no doubt that inside knowledge and methods can go along way in helping real estate teams excel. In that spirit, Rick and Karey Kendrick, Co-Owners of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida recently traveled to Lake Lanier Islands Lodge, Buford, Georgia to attend the two-day Built to Sell Business Building Bootcamp. This prestigious event featured speaker Todd Walters, Co-Founder of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, and one of the most respected real estate experts in North America. Your Home Sold Guaranteed has real estate agents across the country are well-known for selling homes quickly at impressive price points.
“We are extremely happy to have been able to attend this boot camp,” commented Rick Kendrick. “There was a tremendous amount of winning information shared, plus we had the opportunity to network and meet great people. Being part of Your Home Sold Guaranteed was one of the best decisions we could have ever made, it just keeps returning value.”
The conference was held on December 14th to 15th winning remarkable reviews from all who attended. Some of the highlights of the conference included, eye-opening topics like Clearly Defining the Three Lids for Business Growth and Expansion: Belief, Operational Effectiveness and Leadership, Team Leader Personas: Which Are You and Why Does it Matter, Improving Operational Effectiveness: The Magnitude of Impact Scale, Leading Managing and Holding Others Accountable: The Confidence Meter System, The Maturity Focus Flywheel: Optimizing Your Business to Scale Up, Guaranteed Offers and Guaranteed Price. The Next Big Disruption: Delivering Certainty to Sellers for Total Listing Dominance, The Automatic Customer System, and much more.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed, is well-known for encouraging its team to stay as educated and well-trained as possible. The firm takes this so seriously they even offer income guarantees to agents since their confidence in how they approach real estate is so strong.
According to the company, its agents make 45% to 60% more than the average agent in the industry. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is Led by the #1 Real Estate Coach Craig Proctor, and his Platinum Coach Todd Walters. Thousands of training videos are made available through the YHSGR University platform to all of the agents who work for the company. This is an unparalleled real estate resource, and having this kind of training and access clearly delivers results.
The company is always on the look out for highly motivated professionals who want to join the team and change their lives and their family’s lives for the better.
Real Estate Brokers learn more about owning a Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty office, book your free legacy business. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is currently hiring Realtors, click to learn more.
Visit the official website of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida https://yourhomesoldguaranteedrealtyofflorida.com.
###
Rick Kendrick
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida
+1 561-408-0904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is Hiring Agents