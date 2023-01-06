Submit Release
New High Power C-Band up to 30 Watt CW 2 Channel Transmitter now from Consultix Safari NextG series

New High Power C-Band 30 Watt Dual (2) CW Transmitter from Consultix has been added to Safari Next Generation series

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Technology is Changing at the Speed of Light, it's hard to keep up with the new DAS, 5G, Private Networks spectrums to be tested, we have the solution.

The New Consultix Safari CW NexG™ Transmitter is a portable high-power signal generator, engineered for field applications such as model tuning, candidate cell-site assessment now supporting existing and new Cellular, Public Safety, PCS, AWS, BRS, CBRS, and C-Band up to 30 watts. The instrument comes in dual-port output. Each port covers a wide range of frequency bands to allow users to mix several bands from 600 MHz up to 4.2 GHz in one unit.

The field proven RF generator is easily operated via its built-in touch keypad & LCD display. The RF modules are characterized by their full protection against RF open/short and over-temperature.

Additionally, the full instrument is unique for its IP 65 protection rating against water and dust when the lid is closed during operation. The System is based on Consultix award winning WTX transmitter which achieved remarkable success globally and has been the preferable choice for hundreds of customers since 2011 due to its field-convenience, wide-band operation and cost-efficiency.

