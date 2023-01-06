2 SPECTACULAR RANCH STYLE HOMES FOR SALE IN OCALA, FLORIDA, 5-BEDROOM, 4-BATHROOM 2,952 Sq Ft
I love real estate, I love seeing happy customers whether buyers or sellers and my service is the same whether it’s a million-dollar home or a $30,000.00 home.”OCALA, FLORIDA, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran REALTOR ® Shannon Yoder, (CRS, CIPS, ABR, SFR, AHWD, GREEN, IARP, IRP, NHCB, MRP, FMP, GRI, CREA, NOTARY, BROKER ASSOCIATE) is proud to present these 2 fabulous single-family homes that also has a 3-car detached garage and a 2-car attached garage plus a 2-car carport all on 5- acres of fenced land with a gated entry.
— Shannon Yoder
This ‘Ala Naturale’ setting has banana trees and plenty of oak trees, allowing the smell of fresh country air all around.
This gorgeous property is a mini-farm family compound. It’s zoned agricultural so bring the horses! A guest home was built on the land in 2018, which is ideal for a rental or available if one desires to have guests spend time at the ranch. Both homes are fully furnished and move-in ready.
The primary home has elegant Cathedral ceilings, lovely ceiling fans, and a unique hand-built lime rock wood-burning fireplace. There are carpeted and ceramic-tiled areas throughout the home, which is an open floor plan. The windows are treated, therefore allowing natural light to enter without the harsh sunlight beaming through and there is central air and heat throughout the home.
The spacious kitchen is fully equipped with a modern range stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stainless steel sink, tiled backsplash, electric water heater, exquisitely designed cabinets, and LED lighting. The adjoining dining room has a nicely decorated door with two large glass windows allowing a pleasant view of the outdoors while dining.
The bedrooms and bathrooms are tiled and have large windows and mirrors which add to the overall beauty of the home. All of the buildings are heavily insulated with green metal roofs.
The property has a circular driveway, with plenty of room to bring the boats, RVs, and motorcycles. BRING ALL YOUR TOYS!!!
The 2nd home (3/2/2), built-in 2018, is fully furnished, with plenty of windows, ample lighting, granite countertops, private backyard, perfect for watching birds and wildlife. The backyard has a plethora of trees, flowers, and woods. This home is ideal for anyone who loves privacy while living in luxury.
Shannon Yoder represents the sellers in this luxury home transaction. She says, “I love real estate, I love seeing happy customers whether buyers or sellers and my service is the same whether it’s a million-dollar home or a $30,000.00 home. Out of over 1,800,000 + REALTORS ® in the United States, only 8,000 carry the CRS (Certified Residential Specialist). Work with a CRS, and work with the BEST! My joy is seeing your happy smile! I hope to bring much joy to the lives of my past, present, and future customers.”
Please click the link below to see more pictures and a virtual tour of 7679 S. Magnolia Avenue in Ocala, Florida.
https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/7679-S-Magnolia-Ave_Ocala_FL_34476_M58917-57196
For more information about this stunning property, please contact Shannon Yoder at (352) 255-4474.
Media Contact:
Shannon Yoder
(352) 255-4474
shannonsellssumter@yahoo.com
CRS, CIPS, ABR, SFR, AHWD, GREEN, IARP, IRP, NHCB, MRP, FMP, GRI, CREA, NOTARY, BROKER ASSOCIATE
Shannon Yoder
PLATINUM HOMES AND LAND REALTY
+1 352-255-4474
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn