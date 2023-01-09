Rockit™ Apples are Teaming Up with Sky Brown
Rockit™ Apple, the sweet apple that’s naturally grown to be miniature, is excited to be partnering with worldwide skateboarding and surfing sensation, Sky Brown
When I'm out all day skating and surfing, I always take Rockit apples with me. They're the perfect healthy and miniature snack to keep me going between training.”CHELAN, WASHINGTON, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockit™ Apple, the first deliciously sweet and crisp apple that’s naturally grown to be miniature, is excited to be partnering with worldwide skateboarding and surfing sensation, Sky Brown!
— Sky Brown
Born in Miyazaki, Japan with a Japanese mother and British father, Sky began skating at the age of two. She finished bronze in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Women's Skateboard Park at the age of 13, making Sky the youngest ever British Olympian to win a medal. She continues to be the youngest athlete ever endorsed by a number of brands, including Nike, GoPro, Samsung, and more.
Sky aims to continue making history by inspiring young girls, children, and women across the world to reach for their dreams and become unstoppable. Her bravery epitomizes Rockit™’s companywide marketing campaign, “Ready, Set, Rockit” – encouraging people of all ages to take on the world, conquering whatever it is they need to do, with the natural energy of Rockit™ apples.
“When I'm out all day skating and surfing, I always take Rockit™ apples with me. They're the perfect healthy and miniature snack to keep me going between training. Rockit™ apples are all about feeling good, being brave and staying strong, and so am I. I can't wait to do more with Rockit™ apples this year.”
General Manager Global Marketing, Julian Smith says Rockit™ couldn’t be prouder to partner with Sky Brown. “Rockit™’s brand is all about natural energy and challenging yourself every day, which has great alignment with Sky who, like our product, is power packed with energy, fun and enthusiasm. We are excited to be working with Sky and can’t wait to Ready. Set. Rockit into 2023 together!”
Rockit™, a healthy and sweet miniature apple that is perfect for on-the-go snacking, will be featured on Sky Brown’s social media channels throughout 2023. Follow along on her Instagram and TikTok accounts, and learn more about Rockit™ apples at us.rockitapple.com.
About Rockit™ Apples
Rockit™ apples are the world’s first deliciously sweet and crisp apple that’s naturally grown to be miniature. They are the perfect size for snacking, very sweet, and deliver a big crunch. Two apples are only 70 calories and are packed with essential vitamins, minerals and fiber to support everyday health for active kids and adults. Rockit™ apples are grown by select premium apple growers around the world, including Chelan Fresh in Central Washington state.
About Chelan Fresh
Chelan Fresh growers take pride in growing premium apples, pears, and cherries. Our fresh fruit is all handpicked on 4th and 5th generation family farms along the mountains of Washington state where ample sunshine, gentle mountain slopes, fertile valleys and cool crisp air combine with the mighty waters of the Columbia River for ideal growing conditions. Learn more at ChelanFresh.com
