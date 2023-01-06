Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,925 in the last 365 days.

Baron NDT: Flying High in Air Safety and Saving Lives

An ambulance converted into a mobile non-destructive testing truck for aircraft, with the words 'Mobile NDT' written on the side of the vehicle.

This ambulance has received a special upgrade, now equipped to keep planes in top-notch condition with its mobile non-destructive testing capabilities!

Baron is a leading provider of aerospace NDT, with a team of professionals who have identified and reported over 1,000 discrepancies, potentially saving lives.

At Baron NDT, we don't just inspect planes, we give them a clean bill of health before they take off - because at 30,000 feet, the last thing you want is a sick plane!”
— Mike Benson
UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In just five years, Baron NDT has established itself as an industry leader in aircraft inspection services. Their team of dedicated professionals, with decades of experience, has conducted comprehensive inspections of planes from top to bottom, inside and out, leading to the identification and reporting of over 1,000 discrepancies that have been fixed and may have potentially saved lives.

According to Baron NDT President Michael Benson, "Our mission has always been to provide the highest standard of aircraft inspection services globally. We are proud of what we have achieved in such a short time and we look forward to continuing our commitment to air safety for years to come."

Baron NDT works closely with airlines and aviation organizations around the world to ensure that each aircraft meets or exceeds industry standards before takeoff. Through their partnership and use of modern technology like infrared imaging, digital radiography, and phased array ultrasonics, they are able to detect and prevent potential issues that could compromise passenger safety. Their zero tolerance for substandard aircraft has led to an increase in safe flights and given passengers peace of mind when traveling.

At Baron NDT, their commitment to protecting the safety of travelers knows no bounds, as they strive towards their goal of zero tolerance for substandard aircraft and continue to make a positive impact on the aviation industry.

Mike Benson
Baron NDT
+1 904-304-2907
info@BaronNDT.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

The Aircraft Ambulance at Work.

You just read:

Baron NDT: Flying High in Air Safety and Saving Lives

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Insurance Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.