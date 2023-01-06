Investigation Leads to TennCare Fraud Charge for Tipton County Woman

COVINGTON – A former care worker accused of submitting false timesheets has been cited following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

In March of 2022, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents began an investigation into fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for a TennCare patient. During the investigation, it was determined Gloria Williamson of Covington was the person responsible for submitting the time sheets. Between March and November 2020, Williamson is believed to have submitted 17 claims for in-home service on dates in which her client was hospitalized.

On December 15, 2022, agents secured an arrest warrant for Williamson (DOB: 10/07/60) on a count of TennCare Fraud. On January 6th, Williamson was cited at the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and released on her own recognizance.

Note: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $7,051,938.75 for federal Fiscal Year 2022-2023. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,350,646.25 for Fiscal Year 2022-2023, is funded by the State of Tennessee.