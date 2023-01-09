Concora and Marmon Industrial Energy & Infrastructure Join Forces to Streamline the Specification Process
Concora and Marmon Industrial Energy & Infrastructure have partnered to bring a new product experience catering to Marmon IEI's design and engineering communityALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Concora is proud to announce a new partnership with Marmon Industrial Energy & Infrastructure to provide a digital experience transforming the way designers and engineers source and specify Marmon IEI's products.
Marmon Holdings, a Berkshire Hathaway company, comprises 11 major business groups that vary from medical care, food services to heavy industry, transportation, construction and more. These groups share expertise, knowledge, and resources with and within each other with a singular focus: the customer. With Marmon’s backing, Marmon Electrical was derived to support energy exploration and production with specialized wire and cable. Within Marmon Electrical, the development of what is now called Marmon Industrial Energy & Infrastructure, uniting 6 various entities known for their high-performance wire, cable and tubing products installed all over the world in some of the harshest environments.
With the increased use of technology and automation, the specification process can be more efficient than ever. Leading the way is Concora, a software company devoted to providing product manufacturers the solutions, tools, and analytics they need to please customers and streamline product specifications.
"We are honored to partner with Marmon IEI and help them improve engagement with designers and engineers by improving their online user experience and access to Marmon IEI's comprehensive range of products.” -Eric Snyder, CEO of Concora
Concora Spec is powering Marmon IEI's new website, www.marmoniei.com, which integrates six of its brands (RSCC, Comtran, Kerite Pump Cable, Harbor Industries Canada, Dekoron Wire & Cable and Dekoron Unitherm) into one central platform. This online product experience, found on the Technical Resources tab, will make it easier for specifiers and design engineers to access and specify Marmon IEI's scope of products and services. Concora Spec provides a centralized content platform and helpful tools, such as product categories, spec compare, and submittals, to enhance the user experience (UX) for AECs.
“In addition to the ease of use and time savings for designers/specifiers, Concora Spec also empowers Marmon IEI’s sales and marketing teams with access to up-to-date analytics and actionable steps that enhance our customer’s journey.” - Crysta Abell, Marketing Manager for Marmon IEI
About Concora
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora Spec, manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer’s journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers.
Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com
About Marmon Industrial Energy & Infrastructure Group:
Marmon Electrical acquired various well- established companies; Kerite, Comtran, RSCC, Dekoron Wire & Cable and Dekoron Unitherm, with its mission to help provide technologies and products for mission critical systems for demanding environments while helping reduce costs and improve grid reliability within the electrical industry.
In early 2021, Marmon Electrical purchased Harbor Industries Canada, adding them to their threshold of high-performance wire and cable within the Canadian market space. During these transitions, the groups worked as individual brands but with one main purpose: the customer.
In late 2021, the final development of Marmon IEI came to fruition as the six entities held their focus of becoming one unified resource for the industry. Following in the foundation of Marmon Holdings with sharing expertise, knowledge, and resources, Marmon IEI can now be the ultimate force within the wire, cable, pre-insulated and traced tubing industry utilizing its six various locations and expertise throughout the organization to provide customers with the most robust portfolio of products, while effectively pulling resources from each location to get the job done effectively and remaining reliable, dependable, and exceeding industry standards.
Learn more about our product offerings at marmoniei.com
Joe Kaziow
Concora
