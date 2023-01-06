Repairs Scheduled on Several State Highways Next Week in Bucks, Chester Counties

01/06/2023

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will take place on several state highways next week in Bucks and Chester counties, under projects to repair state highways that sustained damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, January 9, through Tuesday, January 31, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a periodic lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Doe Run Road between Longview Road and Rokeby Road in West Marlborough and East Fallowfield townships, Chester County, for bridge repairs;

Monday, January 9 through Friday, January 13, from 6:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 32 (River Road) between Dark Hollow Road and Smithtown Road in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, for embankment repair and guiderail installation;

Monday, January 9 through Friday, January 13, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Kumry Road between Weisel Road and Rosenberger Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, for embankment repair and guiderail installation; and

Monday, January 9 through Friday, January 13, from 6:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 212 (Quakertown Road) between California Road and Beaver Run Road in Springfield Township, Bucks County, for embankment repair and guiderail installation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

