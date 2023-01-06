Construction Activities Scheduled in Delaware, Montgomery Counties

01/06/2023

King of Prussia PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that various construction activities are scheduled in Delaware and Montgomery counties.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, January 9, through Thursday, January 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic moving lane closures are scheduled on Church Road between Cottman Avenue and Washington Lane in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County, for tree trimming and sign installation;

Monday, January 9, through Friday, January 13, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 29 (Collegeville Avenue/Second Avenue) between the U.S. 422 Interchange and Main Street in Collegeville Borough and Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County, for casting adjustments;

Monday, January 9, through Friday, January 13, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Pike/Main Street between Route 29 (Second Avenue) and 9th Avenue in Trappe and Collegeville boroughs, and Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County for casting adjustments;

Tuesday, January 10, and Wednesday, January 11, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound Route 322 (Conchester Highway) between Cherry Tree Road and the Interstate 95 Interchange in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County, for sign inspection; and

Tuesday, January 10, and Wednesday, January 11, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Interstate 476 between the I-95 and the Baltimore Pike interchanges in Ridley, Springfield and Nether Providence townships, Delaware County, for sign inspection.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

These construction activities are part of PennDOT's program to ensure the safety and overall condition of our state highways.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

