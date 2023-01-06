Online Voting For Paint the Plow Program in District 2 Opens Sunday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 2 invites the public to vote on 11 plows decorated by high school students in Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk and Potter counties as part of the annual Paint the Plow program.

Paint the Plow is a statewide outreach aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.

Earlier this year, PennDOT invited students from high schools in the North Central Region to paint plow blades based on the statewide theme "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice." The theme was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give driving their full attention and eliminate distractions, like cell phones, especially during winter weather events.

Students from the following schools participated:

Bucktail Area High School

Central Mountain High School

Clearfield Area High School

Coudersport High School

DuBois Area High School

DuBois Central Catholic School

Elk County Catholic School

Galeton Area School District

Harmony Area High School

Philipsburg Osceola Area High School

Sugar Valley Rural Charter School

After a two-year hiatus, members of the public are once again invited to vote for their favorite plow. This year, voting will be done through an online survey posted on the PennDOT website www.penndot.pa.gov/District2. Voters should click on the Paint the Plow tile to find the survey through the Paint the Plow icon.

The plow photo that receives the most votes between Monday, January 9, and midnight on Sunday, January 15, will be deemed the "Fan Favorite."



Schools and participants are encouraged to share the link to the contest to promote voting. PennDOT may post the pictures on statewide and regional Facebook accounts, however responses on social media will not count toward the voting totals.

During the winter weather season, the blades will be used to maintain area roadways. Along with the "Fan Favorite" award, the blades are also eligible for the "Judges' Pick" honor that will be determined by PennDOT personnel. Both winners will be announced Tuesday, January 17.

For more information on PennDOT's winter preparations and additional winter-driving resources for motorists, visit the department's winter website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

EDITOR'S NOTE: Pictures of the plows are available upon request. File size limitations make it impractical to attach all 11 photos to this email.

###





