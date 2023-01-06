Submit Release
Route 28 Overnight Closure Tonight in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a short-term overnight closure on Route 28 in Aspinwall Borough, Allegheny County will occur tonight, Friday night, January 6 weather permitting.

A short-term closure of approximately 10 minutes on Route 28 in both directions will occur tonight between 9 a.m. and midnight between the Highland Park Bridge and the Delafield Avenue (Exit 7) interchange. Crews will remove a highmast lighting pole.

Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 28 traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Route 28” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNewsand like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportationand Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


