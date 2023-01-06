Palouse aerial elk surveys set to begin Jan 9th

Aerial elk surveys will begin on the Palouse in big game management units 8 and 8A starting Monday, January 9th (dependent on weather and helicopter availability) and will continue until completed.

The goal of these surveys is to compare population trends, and age and sex ratios. A helicopter flying low and slow over remote areas of the state is the most efficient tool for gathering big game herd information.

Aerial surveys are conducted mostly during winter months when the animals are congregated on lower elevation winter ranges. Results from these aerial surveys will be available during big game season setting in February.

For questions or more information on capture work or surveys, contact the Idaho Fish and Game office in the Clearwater Region at (208) 799-5010.