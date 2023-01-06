Submit Release
News Search

There were 996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,866 in the last 365 days.

Palouse aerial elk surveys set to begin Jan 9th

Aerial elk surveys will begin on the Palouse in big game management units 8 and 8A starting Monday, January 9th (dependent on weather and helicopter availability) and will continue until completed. 

The goal of these surveys is to compare population trends, and age and sex ratios. A helicopter flying low and slow over remote areas of the state is the most efficient tool for gathering big game herd information.

Aerial surveys are conducted mostly during winter months when the animals are congregated on lower elevation winter ranges. Results from these aerial surveys will be available during big game season setting in February. 

For questions or more information on capture work or surveys, contact the Idaho Fish and Game office in the Clearwater Region at (208) 799-5010.

You just read:

Palouse aerial elk surveys set to begin Jan 9th

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.