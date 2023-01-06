Submit Release
New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Tuesday January 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

Members of the New York State Cemetery Board will meet on January 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the following location by videoconferencing: 

One Commerce Plaza 99 Washington Avenue, Albany NY, Conference Room 505  

The public has a right to attend the meeting at the location or can attend remotely at the link provided below.  

One member of the New York State Cemetery Board will attend by videoconferencing from a location that is not open to the public due to extraordinary circumstances.  

Tentative agenda items include pending legislation, rules and regulations, cemetery applications requiring Cemetery Board review, vandalism report and other items. Materials to be discussed may be found at: https://dos.ny.gov/cemeteries.   


WHO:

New York State Cemetery Board 
 

WHAT: 

Meeting of the Board 
 

WHEN: 

Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. 
 

WHERE: 

NYS Department of State 

99 Washington Ave 

Room 505 

Albany, NY 

 

To attend by videoconference: 
------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Go to: 

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m65b0b9ae94780fdb30802ce31439dce3  

meeting number (Access Code) 161 169 4826 

2. If requested, enter your name and email address. 
3. Enter the session password: Cem123 
4. Click "Join Now". 
5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen. 
 
To Join from a video system or application 

Dial: [email protected]  
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number. 

To attend by phone only 
------------------------------------------------------- 
To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the meeting, or call the number below and enter the access code. 
 
Local: 1-518-549-0500 
Password: 1611694826## USA Toll 

Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business 

Dial [email protected] 

For assistance: 

Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/mc 

On the left navigation bar, click "Support". 
 
Note: For information on logistics, please contact John Fatato at: [email protected] or 1-518-473-3355. 

New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Tuesday January 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

