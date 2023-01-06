MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT ESTIMATED AT $940 MILLION FOR TONIGHT!

Back

NASHVILLE—Whoa! That’s what millions of excited lottery players around the country are likely saying about tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot, which has soared to $940 million. If won, it would be the fourth largest jackpot win in the popular multi-state game’s history.

“Players are having fun, ticket sales continue to grow, and that’s great news for the valuable education programs funded by the Tennessee Lottery,” said Rebecca Paul, Tennessee Education Lottery President and CEO. “Big jackpots like this are welcome news for students and families in the state who benefit from Lottery-funded initiatives such as college scholarships, grants and after-school programs.

“And, as always, we remind everyone to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Since the Tennessee Lottery began offering the game in 2010, Mega Millions ticket sales alone have added an estimated $274.4 million in education funding and created thousands of prize winners.

In fact, there have been two Mega Millions jackpot winning tickets sold in Tennessee—one in Pegram worth $20 million from the drawing held April 15, 2022, and the other in Bellevue worth $61 million from the drawing held Jan. 3, 2014.

Players have until 9:45 p.m. CT/10:45 p.m. ET tonight, Jan.6, to purchase a ticket for the big drawing.

Additional details include:

Tickets are $2; the Megaplier option is an additional $1. Prizes on all Megaplier tickets are multiplied except for the jackpot.

There are nine ways to win playing Mega Millions.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot of $1.537 billion was won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 47 jurisdictions: 45 states; Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $18.2 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.7 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.