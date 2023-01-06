Rt 35/Grafton Rd, Chester closed

State of Vermont

Grafton Rd/ Rt 35 in the area of Popple Dungeon Rd in Chester is CLOSED due to a MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE . Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.