EMU Departments of Physics and Chemistry Give Laboratory Training to Değirmenlik High School Students

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Arts and Sciences Faculty, Physics Department and Chemistry Department organized a laboratory training session for 12th Grade students of Değirmenlik High School. In the trainings which took place at EMU Physics and Chemistry Departments’ labs, EMU Arts and Sciences Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali Özarslan and the Chair of Departments of Psychics and Chemistry Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı welcomed the students.

Students carried out various experiments with the participation of EMU Physics and Chemistry Departments’ Chair Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı, Physics Department vice Chair Prof. Dr. Seyedhabibollah Mazharimousavi, Chemistry Department vice Chair Prof. Dr. Mustafa Gazi, department research assistant and lab technicians. Showing great interest in the experiments, the students completed the training with the questions they asked and their words confirming the development of the EMU Physics and Chemistry Departments laboratories' infrastructure. Students stated that they were very satisfied with the session.

Making a statement on the topic, EMU Physics and Chemistry Departments’ Chair Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı expressed their contentedness on hosting the students of Değirmenlik High School and noted that seeing that the students’ curiosity and interest in science increased with the experiments made them even more hopeful for the future.

Eastern Mediterranean University

