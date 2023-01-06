“Contemporary Famagusta Engravings” Book Launch and Autograph Session Held at EMU

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Press and Social and Cultural Activities Directorate organizes “Book Meetings with EMU 2023” events with the purpose of increasing reading culture and creating awareness on the matter. To be held all year long with the “Book on the Path of Knowledge” slogan this year, the first event of the series “Contemporary Famagusta Engravings” Book Launch and Autograph Session took place on Thursday, 5 January 2023 at 17:30 at the EMU Activity Center Hall with the participation of Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu.

The opening speech of the event was delivered by EMU Press Executive Board Director Prof. Dr. Şebnem Hoşkara who welcomed everyone for their participation and provided information of EMU Press and its publications. Noting that the EMU Press make publications in different fields in accordance with both local and universal needs, Prof. Dr. Hoşkara stated that their aim is to publish qualified scientific and cultural publications. Saying that their goal is to increasing the reading habit of people living in the country, Prof. Dr. Hoşkara emphasized that they make efforts to also reach people who live in rural areas.

Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu also delivered a speech during the event and emphasized that many events will be organized throughout the year in order to increase the reading culture and raise awareness in the country. Expressing their contentedness on “Contemporary Famagusta Engravings” book being published by the EMU Press, Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu said that EMU has always supported art and artists within the scope of its mission of serving the community. Lastly, Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu thanked everyone who contributed to the publication process of the “Contemporary Famagusta Engravings” book.

Following the opening speeches, “Contemporary Famagusta Engravings” book editor Ayhatun Ateşin and authors Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ege Uluca Tümer and Dr. Okan Dağlı talked about the creation process of the book and shared their ideas and experiences on the city of Famagusta and its engravings. The event ended with a book signing session and a cocktail.