Cemal Hoşgör Meets with Students within the Scope of the 11th Career Days

Organized annually by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Alumni Communication and Career Research Directorate (EMU-MIKA) with the collaborations of the faculties and the schools, 11th International Career Days continued with an event held in the School of Computing and Technology (SCT). Within the scope of the Career Days, SCT Electrical and Electronics Technology Program, CMS Electronic Security Systems Ltd. Director Cemal Hoşgör met with the students.

Making a presentation titled “Security Technologies”, Hoşgör provided students information on many subjects such as camera systems, burglar alarm systems, fire detection system, video intercom, access control systems, and personnel attendance tracking system. Hoşgör answered the questions of the students at the end of the event which attracted great interest of the participants. At the end of the event, SCT academic staff member Assist. Prof. Dr. Alper Doğanalp presented an appreciation plaque to Hoşgör.