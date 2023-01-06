Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,975 in the last 365 days.

Cemal Hoşgör Meets with Students within the Scope of the 11th Career Days

Organized annually by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Alumni Communication and Career Research Directorate (EMU-MIKA) with the collaborations of the faculties and the schools, 11th International Career Days continued with an event held in the School of Computing and Technology (SCT). Within the scope of the Career Days, SCT Electrical and Electronics Technology Program, CMS Electronic Security Systems Ltd. Director Cemal Hoşgör met with the students.

Making a presentation titled “Security Technologies”, Hoşgör provided students information on many subjects such as camera systems, burglar alarm systems, fire detection system, video intercom, access control systems, and personnel attendance tracking system. Hoşgör answered the questions of the students at the end of the event which attracted great interest of the participants. At the end of the event, SCT academic staff member Assist. Prof. Dr. Alper Doğanalp presented an appreciation plaque to Hoşgör.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

Cemal Hoşgör Meets with Students within the Scope of the 11th Career Days

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.