MH/MR Investigator Position

Friday, January 06, 2023 | 09:59am

DIDD is seeking to fill a REM Investigator position. This position will be stationed in Middle TN and will be located in Nashville. Job responsibilities include receiving calls to the DIDD Abuse Hotline during State Operating Hours (Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM-4:30 PM CST), participation in On-Call Investigator rotations for hotline calls, triaging calls reported to the REM Intake Coordinators, and triaging events reported via Reportable Event Form (REF) as scheduled. This position’s primary responsibility is to triage allegations reported via the DIDD hotline or Reportable Event Forms (REFs) which may include, but is not limited to: collecting documentation, conducting telephonic interviews, and completing SharePoint entries.

Qualifications include education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and one year of professional investigative or professional work with Individuals with Developmental or Intellectual disabilities. Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor's degree in Social Work or other relevant behavioral science may substitute for the required experience. This position will be filled with a person who has the ability to manage multiple projects in a timely manner, be able to work and communicate effectively in a stressful environment, possess excellent verbal and written skills, organize and prioritize assignments, work independently and have flexibility in their work schedule.

Anyone interested in applying for this position should send their resume and proof of education to Sandy.Crabtree@tn.gov. Resumes should be submitted by the deadline of close of business on 01/25/23.
 

