The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) is seeking a Developmental Services Program Coordinator 1; Employment Innovation & Community Inclusion Coordinator. This preferred service position is under the direct supervision of the State Director of Employment Innovation & Community Inclusion within the Division of Program Innovation.

Job Responsibilities:

• Works closely with the Director, regional Employment Innovation & Community Inclusion Coordinators, Enabling Technology Champions, and DIDD’s provider community to further Employment First initiatives.

• Serves as the West TN regional subject matter expert for internal and external stakeholders on Employment First policies and practices, employment services, community inclusion strategies, and other related subject matter areas.

• Assists with the development and implementation of the Department’s transportation related initiatives as a catalyst for community inclusion.

• Prepares and delivers employment-focused trainings to providers, employers, internal DIDD staff, and other stakeholders, as requested.

• Works in collaboration with the Department’s regional Employment & Community Inclusion Coordinators and Enabling Technology Champions on the implementation and use of Enabling Technology in various employment settings, communities and neighborhoods, and available modes of transportation or travel.

• Reviews and approves employment services outcome reports and payment requests for the West regional providers.

• Supports the Division of Program Innovation’s data collection efforts to evaluate service delivery and provide input on future process improvement efforts.

• Provides technical assistance to the DIDD and ECF CHOICES HCBS provider community on employment, transportation, and community inclusion initiatives.

• Supports the Division of Program Innovation’s IDD system alignment efforts including reviewing protocols, trainings, and providing technical assistance to providers, when requested.

• Provides back-up to the Director wherever and whenever needed due to planned or unplanned needs in the field.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

• Strong belief in the value of community integration and competitive integrated employment for persons with disabilities.

• Knowledge of foundational principles of Employment First.

• Strong verbal communication and presentation skills.

• Ability to manage multiple projects and meet tight deadlines.

• Knowledge of Microsoft Office tools, including Excel and PowerPoint.

• Ability to develop and foster interpersonal relationships.

• Willingness to collaborate and support internal and external customers.

Salary

Salary for the Developmental Services Program Coordinator 1 starts at $3,958 per month and will be dependent on experience and qualifications of the chosen candidate.

This position is located in Shelby County and has the potential for Alternative Work Space (AWS) options.

How to Apply

External Candidates: Visit stateoftn-careers.ttcportals.com>Scroll down to "Search all Jobs">Search for Job ID #41187

Internal Candidates: Log into Edison using your state employee ID and password. Click Navigator - HCM - Self Service - Recruiting - Careers