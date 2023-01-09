MEGADYNE Introduces MEGASYNCTM Titanium belt
Megadyne’s new Flagship High-Performance Power Transmission Belt which delivers a new level of performance for Synchronous timing belt drive applications.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titanium is a new Megadyne’s Flagship High-Performance Power Transmission Belt which delivers a new level of performance for Synchronous timing belt drive applications.
The combination of materials and belt design used to create Titanium have been tested against industry-leading belt brands and proven to deliver outstanding results.
The new belt design surpasses the current industries’ offerings with e carbon cords, unique cross-linked elastomer construction, and a new low-friction self-lubricating tooth facing. However, one of the most important features is that the belt is anti-static. - Anna Villalta, Global R&D Manager of Rubber Power Transmission Belts
The belt’s anti-static features, high-strength cords and wide temperature range make Titanium the right choice for high-performance needs across a broad range of industries and applications such as Oil and Gas, HVAC, Material Handling & Logistics, Agriculture, Wood, Marble & Heavy industry, Textile and Machine Tools.
Megadyne is a member of AMMEGA - a global company located in 40 countries. We value our employees, customers, and entrepreneurship, and we act in an agile and responsible way. Our mission and continuous improvement culture are the foundation for a strong and sustainable business appreciated by our customers. AMMEGA provides advanced and high-quality belting solutions for over 20 different industries, including global logistics, food production, packaging, material handling and construction.
