Ammega to expand in Mexico
Ammega, a Global leader in Conveying, Power Transmission and Fluid Power Solutions announces plans to expand its Conveyor Solutions business in Mexico.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Released by Steve Facetti- Vice President-Marketing, Ammega Americas
Date: 1/9/2023
Atlanta GA
Ammega, a Global leader in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of Conveying, Power Transmission and Fluid Power Solutions is pleased to announce plans to expand its Conveyor Solutions business in Mexico.
The new facility called AmeriFab will be in Torreon Mexico and will support the Ammega Americas growth strategy.
“This further solidifies our commitment to agility and customer centricity, allowing us to be the local partner of choice for sustainable belting solutions. This investment will lead to higher efficiency and faster service to customers throughout the Americas, which is something we are proud of states Tom Doring, President of Ammega America.
“This new customer solution center will increase our fabrication capability to meet existing customer demand, on-time deliveries and meet our planned growth projections throughout the Americas” says Niels Van Den Boogert, VP/GM of Conveyor Solutions.
“It is an exciting time for AMMEGA. We are growing at a fast pace, but also, we are looking to maintain sustainable growth meeting customer’s demands. Mexico has the right infrastructure and talent to make this expansion key for the Americas strategy”, according to Gustavo Michel, Head of Operations at the new site.
This along with last year’s announcement of 2 new US manufacturing plants; Power Transmission and Synthetic Conveyor Belting, both in Buford, Georgia, along with investments in our Modular Belting business in Reading, Pennsylvania and Specialty Rubber Belting in Beacon, New York signifies Ammega and its brands’ aspiration to be nearer to its customers with local market presence.
The new operations are scheduled to go live in Q1’23.
steve Facetti
Ammega
+1 404-735-3848
email us here