Florida-Based Trac-Grabber Donates Snow Vehicle Rescue Gear To Erie County NY First Responders To Keep Vehicles Unstuck

Trac-Grabber installs in under a minute to unstuck any vehicle tire. Trac-Grabber is designed for maximum grip on snow and ice to unstuck any tire. Trac-Grabber: The World's Best Vehicle Rescue Device

Traction device gear that unstucks vehicle tires from the snow will help first responders provide service to those who it need the most.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- After watching news reports of Buffalo and Erie County, NY, first responders getting stuck in the snow during two record-setting blizzards, South Florida's Trac-Grabber www.tracgrabber.com ) took action and donated multiple Truck / SUV rescue devices for use on the county’s fleet of ambulances, fire trucks, and vehicle command vehicles.“In Florida, it was kind of surreal watching Erie County get hit not once but twice with blizzards that produced record 50, 60, and even 70 inches of snow over a 24-hour span,” states Jim Perry, operating partner of Trac-Grabber. “When we heard news audio of first responders telling their dispatchers their vehicles were stuck and unavailable to move, we knew we had to act by getting them our product that could help them unstuck their vehicles and help people in need.”Trac-Grabber is a vehicle rescue device that empowers a single person to quickly unstuck their tire from the snow through an easy-to-install product that straps onto the tire to provide extreme traction.Trac-Grabber works by attaching its sturdy rubber blocks to each “drive” wheel. The shape and rubber compound of the blocks is designed for maximum grip on snow and ice. Each block is held in place by high-strength straps that go through an opening in the wheel. Once installed, drivers slowly apply power until the tires rotate to engage the blocks with the surface. With the traction blocks installed perpendicular to the tire rotation, they easily lift and recover the vehicle from its stuck position to allow a driver to return to stable terrain.States Perry, “We contacted Erie County and coordinated the delivery of multiple devices for four-wheel drive vehicles for use on their fleet of ambulances, fire trucks, and emergency vehicles to help residents when they need first responders the most.”Trac-Grabber is available for cars, pickups, SUVs, and commercial-sized vehicles.About Trac-GrabberBased in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Trac-Grabber is dedicated to providing the most dependable vehicle rescue device for recovering vehicles from mud, snow, sand, and even ice. Beginning at $59.99, the product is sold online at www.tracgrabber.com and Amazon as well as in retail stores such as Cabela’s, NAPA Auto Parts, and Canadian Tire.

Anyone can install Trac-Grabber in less than a minute to unstuck their vehicle from the snow.