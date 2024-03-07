Cool Shades, Savvy Prices: Sundaze Rays Launches Stylish Sunglass Collections for Every Generation
Sundaze Rays offers affordable solutions for high-quality sunglasses that are fun, fashionable, and functional for people who love the sun, and staying active.
Sundaze Rays transcend mere accessories; they embody an extension of a fearless, lively, and unapologetic personality, seamlessly fusing style with affordability.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sundaze Rays, a new sunglasses brand, has launched its online store and revealed its first collection of premium polarized eyewear. The startup aims to provide an affordable solution for high-quality sunglasses that are fun, fashionable, and functional for people who love the sun, and staying active.
Sundaze Rays was founded by a group of buddies who share a passion for sports, travel, outdoor activities and of course sunny days. They noticed a gap in the market for sunglasses that combine durability, comfort, and style at an accessible price point. They decided to create their own brand that reflects their personality and lifestyle.
“We wanted to create sunglasses that are not only practical but also expressive and playful,” said E. Moran, CEO of Sundaze Rays. “We believe that sunglasses are more than just accessories, they are an extension of a bold, vibrant, and unapologetic personality where you live for the moment, and are always ready for new adventures and challenges.
“I’m also a big believer of keeping it simple, and there’s a lot of simplistic but stylish designs in our shades, which we offer in a variety of colors, shapes, and styles to suit every taste and occasion.”
From the beach to the golf course to simple everyday wear, the eyewear is perfect for anyone who wants stylish protection from the sun. The sunglasses start at $35 per pair, with free shipping on orders over $50. The price point was important because the company didn’t want anyone breaking the bank over a pair of shades.
“It was important for us to let the customer know they can wear a great pair of sunglasses and not need to keep it wrapped up in a box or hidden in a drawer the entire time,” says Moran. “Sundaze allows you to feel comfortable and look great while having a pair sitting in the office, another thrown in the car, and a couple of pairs simply lying around the house that you can grab and go.”
The feeling of purchasing with confidence was an important factor in all this and that’s why the startup offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a one-year warranty on its products.
Sundaze sunglasses are made with premium materials, such as polycarbonate frames, stainless steel hinges, and TAC polarized lenses. The lenses block 100% of harmful UVA and UVB rays, reduce glare, and enhance contrast and clarity. The frames are lightweight, flexible, and durable, making them ideal for everyday wear and outdoor activities.
The startup’s most popular collections feature a variety of sunglasses, and they have fun with collection names such as Sundaze VZN and BEACH LIFE. The VZN line offers vibrant and trendy designs for activities on the sand, boat and favorite hot spot, while the BEACH LIFE line offers classic and timeless designs, and sports/active wear.
“We are excited to share our vision and our products with the world,” said Moran. “We hope that our sunglasses will make people smile and enjoy wearing their sunglasses just a little bit more.”
Sundaze Rays sunglasses are available for purchase on its website – www.sundazerays.com – and on platforms like Amazon and Flip, where customers can also find more information about the brand, its products, its story, and some seriously great discounts.
About Sundaze Rays
Sundaze Rays is a sunglasses brand that offers premium polarized eyewear that is stylish and affordable. The Tampa-based startup was founded in 2023 and its mission is to provide sunglasses that are fun, fashionable, and functional for sun lovers, but also those who enjoy wearing their sunnies whether it be cold or hot, rain or shine. Smile, while elevating your style.
